Outdoor playground sets recalled

By FOX 17
 7 days ago
Playground sets sold on Costco.com and Lowes.com are being recalled.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission is reporting that the wooden parts used to reinforce the wooden roof pose an entrapment hazard to children.

Roughly 5,100 Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer, Captain’s Fort, and Fort Highlander Outdoor playsets were recalled on Nov. 4, 2021, and were sold on Costco.com and Lowes.com.

Consumers with the set should stop using it and contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit. Those unable or unwilling to repair the kit themselves can elect to have a representative of Backyard sent to perform the repair for them at no charge.

Backyard Play Systems can be called at (8660 890-2211 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or via email at customerservice@backyard-play.com . Information on safety can also be found online .

