A Blue Alert has been issued following the escape of several inmates from a central Georgia prison, according to reports from multiple CBS affiliates in Georgia. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, five inmates escaped from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center in Hawkinsville, Georgia, on the morning of Nov. 13. The law enforcement center is located at 34 Badge Blvd in Hawkinsville, a little over two hours away from Russell County in Alabama.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO