Public Safety

U.S. charges two suspected major ransomware operators

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Two suspected criminal hackers have been charged in the United States in connection with a wave of ransomware attacks, including one that led to the temporary shutdown of the world’s largest meat processor and another that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials...

wvasfm.org

U.S. indicts 2 men behind major ransomware attacks

The Justice Department says authorities have indicted two men in connection with a wave of ransomware attacks that, among other targets, shut down a meat processing company and an internet software provider earlier this year. Attorney General Merrick Garland says one of the men, Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, a Ukrainian, was...
U.S. Charges Ukrainian, Russian For REvil Ransomware Attacks

The U.S. Justice Department has charged a Russian and a Ukrainian for their role in a July ransomware attack on the Florida-based software firm Kaseya that impacted up to 1,500 businesses around the world. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on November 8 that the United States also seized $6.1 million...
Justice Department charges two in international ransomware crackdown

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that it had taken action against two individuals accused of using REvil ransomware to attack U.S. businesses and government agencies. In a press release, the DOJ said it had charged a Ukrainian man with multiple ransomware attacks, including an attack in July...
