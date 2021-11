Predicting how many tropical hurricanes will form during a hurricane season is important for mitigation and disaster preparedness, but can be tricky to get right. Previous investigations have shed light on two factors that affect the number of tropical cyclones: the number of tropical cyclone “seeds,” which are weak vortices in the lower troposphere, and their survival rate. However, a better understanding of the conditions that lead seed storms to evolve into full-blown hurricanes and typhoons is needed to help scientists predict the intensity of storm seasons in future climate change scenarios.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO