CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

XFL Adds Executives From NFL, NBA as League Prepares for 2023 Restart

By Eric Jackson
Sportico
Sportico
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WrPaE_0cq3vGnq00

The XFL has appointed several members of its executive team as it prepares for its return in 2023 .

Longtime NFL executives Russ Brandon and Marc Ross are among nine hires chosen to lead the comeback for the alternative pro football league, which shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brandon will be the president of league and football operations, while Ross joins the XFL as executive vice president of football operations. Ross previously worked in different capacities for the New York Giants, while Brandon most recently served as executive adviser for RedBird Capital Partners , one of the XFL’s owners, after serving as president and managing partner of the Buffalo Bills.

The two veterans are joined by new chief financial officer Rob Gerbe, who previously oversaw team and labor finance for the NBA, and chief business officer Jordan Schlachter, who is returning to the XFL.

XFL chief marketing officer Janet Duch—along with Gerbe, Ross and Schlachter—will report to Brandon.

Duch and Schlachter aren’t the only top execs making their returns to the XFL. So is Doug Whaley, who has been named senior vice president of player personnel. The former Bills general manger will report to Ross.

Scott Harniman, senior vice president of enterprise technology, and Cindy Wagner, senior vice president of people operations, are also back, and both will report to Brandon. Senior vice president of broadcast operations Jay Rothman, who previously headed production at ESPN, rounds out the slew of hirings.

Actor and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia teamed up with RedBird last year to purchase the XFL from Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment LLC in a $15 million deal.

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Witnesses Clamor for NFL Email Evidence as Gruden Mulls Lawsuit

During league meetings last week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell asserted the NFL would not release materials gathered by attorney Beth Wilkinson in the Washington Football Team sexual harassment investigation, explaining the league assured witness confidentiality and wanted to “protect those who came forward.”   But Goodell’s position has faced challenges from, among others, those who represent witnesses.    Attorney Lisa Banks, an attorney for 40 former WFT employees, told ESPN’s Outside the Lines that Goodell’s explanation is “disingenuous and false.”   While breaches of assurances could prompt witnesses to sue the NFL, Banks stressed that sharing investigatory information is not an all-or-nothing proposition—that some details...
NFL
Sportico

NFLPA Launches Accelerator to Bridge Diversity Gap in Licensing

The NFLPA is launching a new business accelerator to support women and minority-led companies. The two-year program, called Driven, looks to address the diversity gap in licensing by expanding the pool of entrepreneurs with NFL player rights, and in turn, diversifying the licensed products available to fans. The businesses selected will get access to the players association’s group licensing rights, which include player IP and marketing rights for every active NFL player—more than 2,000 athletes—and will be required to feature six or more players on products and campaigns in exchange for the group license. Driven companies will also receive business support from...
NFL
Sportico

Kroenke Pay Pivot Sparks NFL Owners Row in Rams Relocation Suit

With a trial against the city and county governments of St. Louis set for Jan. 10, 2022—in St. Louis—NFL owners appear uncharacteristically out of sync. According to a report by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke might not honor an indemnification agreement. The agreement, as described by ESPN, has required Kroenke to pay tens of millions of dollars in legal expenses incurred by the league and the 32 ownership groups. The Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders signed the agreement as part of the Rams’ relocation six years ago. The development could signal the league’s vulnerability in...
NFL
xflnewshub.com

PR: XFL Announces Executive Leadership Team

The league welcomes an accomplished group of executives that will bring. top-tier experience, drive and innovation to the XFL. New York – November 8, 2021 – The XFL and its ownership group, consisting of Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners, are excited to announce the addition of nine executive hires as the league prepares for its highly anticipated return to the field in 2023. Joining and returning to the league are:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Whaley
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Dany Garcia
NBC Sports

XFL hires Russ Brandon as league president

The XFL is aiming for a 2023 return and they have a new league president overseeing the push to relaunch the league. Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that former Bills CEO Russ Brandon has been installed in that job. Brandon spent 20 years with the Bills and resigned from that job in 2018 amid allegations of workplace misconduct. He has since worked as an adviser to RedBird Capital Partners, which teamed with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia to buy the league out of bankruptcy after their previous reboot was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
NFL
CBS Sports

XFL hires former Bills CEO Russ Brandon, other NFL executives ahead of 2023 return

The XFL is planning to return in 2023 and on Monday the league hired a few former NFL and XFL executives. One new hire is former Buffalo Bills CEO Russ Brandon, who is being brought in as president of the XFL. During his 21 years with the Bills, Brandon worked in many areas, including chief executive officer.
NFL
xflnewsroom.com

Breaking Down The XFL’s Impressive Executive Hires

Patience is a virtue, and that certainly has been the case with the XFL since being purchased by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Redbird Capital back in August of 2020. After the new owners bought the league, they essentially went silent for the majority of the time since,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Xfl#American Football#The New York Giants#Redbird Capital Partners#The Buffalo Bills#Gerbe Ross#Espn#Wwe#Alpha Entertainment Llc
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Who’s the New Guy on the Vikings?

In the wake of Danielle Hunter’s season-ending injury – he tore his pectoral muscle in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys – the Minnesota Vikings signed a depth player to possibly grab some pass-rushing snaps. His name is Nate Orchard, a 2nd-Round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2015...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
NFL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
525
Followers
2K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy