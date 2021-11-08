CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

McComb man dies in fire at apartment complex

By Kaitlin Howell, Thao Ta
 7 days ago

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – McComb police and firefighters are investigating after a 68-year-old man died in an apartment fire. The incident happened on Saturday, November 6 at the G4 Community Parks Apartment Complex on Gillis Circle around 4:00 a.m.

Investigators said Johnny Harris, 68, died in the fire. They said Kelvin Gooden, 42, and Betty Harris, 60, were able to escape by jumping from the second floor window.

Investigators said arson may be to blame for the fire.

Quincy Thompson, a neighbor, said he jumped into action to try and save his neighbor.

“Right here where the air conditioning is, I threw a bottle up there to try and climb in. I ended up going around the back,” he said.

Neighbors said they heard a lout boom just before seeing the flames. Authorities are awaiting the autopsy results for Harris to determine his cause of death.

Investigators said it could take anywhere from a week to a month to determine the cause of the fire.

If you have any information about the fire, contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

