CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators

News4Jax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday. Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month after...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dark Reading

US Charges Ukrainian National for Kaseya Ransomware Attack

The US Department of Justice has charged a Ukrainian national for his alleged role in a July 2 cyberattack on Kaseya that resulted in the REvil ransomware sample being deployed on some 1,500 of the company's downstream customers. Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, was arrested in Poland on Oct. 8 on a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

REvil ransomware attacks: US announces crackdown on Russia-linked hackers as two charged and $6.1m seized

The Department of Justice on Monday announced a major crackdown on Russia-linked ransomware gangs, including the seizure of $6.1m from one ransomware actor and the unsealing of charges against two men linked to ransomware attacks this past year.One of the two, Yaroslav Vasinskyi of Ukraine, was taken into custody in Poland last month, and has had $6.1m in assets seized by the Justice Department. The other, a Russian national called Yevgeniy Polyanin, remains at large.Both men are facing charges for their roles in the deployment of ransomware known as REvil, which was used in a 2 July attack against a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
TechRepublic

US amps up war on ransomware with charges against REvil attackers

One person fingered for the July 2021 attack against Kaseya is in custody, while the other individual is still at large. The United States has taken another significant legal step in its battle against ransomware. On Monday, the US Department of Justice announced formal charges against two foreign nationals for their role in deploying REvil ransomware attacks against organizations throughout the country. Based on the indictments, the two individuals accessed the networks of their intended victims and used the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to encrypt sensitive data and hold it hostage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

US charges Kaseya hacker and seizes $6M from REvil ransomware gang

During a news conference on Monday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month in Poland at the request of the U.S. government and is currently being held pending U.S. extradition proceedings. Vasinskyi, who used different names online to avoid detection, is accused of being a long-time affiliate of the now-defunct REvil ransomware operation and of deploying 2,500 attacks against businesses worldwide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crowdfundinsider.com

Alleged Ransomware Perpetrators Who Demanded Payment in Bitcoin & Monero, Charged by US Department of Justice in Kaseya Scam

Alleged perpetrators of the ransomware attack on, Kaseya – an IT firm that helped systems administrators manage large networks, have been charged by the US Department of Justice for the attack. This case is part of the Department of Justice’s Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force, which was created to combat the growing number of ransomware and extortion attacks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

US charges two men over July 4 ransomware attacks, seizes $6M in payments

US law enforcement officers seized more than $6 million in ransom payments and charged a Ukrainian and a Russian in connection with a series of ransomware attacks that hobbled businesses around the world on the Fourth of July, the Justice Department said Monday.​. Yaroslav Vasinskyi, a Ukranian who was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Monaco
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Merrick Garland
bleepingcomputer.com

Operation Cyclone deals blow to Clop ransomware operation

A thirty-month international law enforcement operation codenamed 'Operation Cyclone' targeted the Clop ransomware gang, leading to the previously reported arrests of six members in Ukraine. In June, BleepingComputer reported that Ukrainian law enforcement arrested members of the Clop ransomware gang involved in laundering ransom payments. This Friday, new information came...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Justice Department#Fbi#Ransomware#Ukrainian#The Justice Department#Russian#Jbs Sa#The Associated Press#Sodinokibi
Fox News

CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

Two liberal CNN commentators who support Vice President Kamala Harris are unhappy with their outlet's own story outlining frustration and dysfunction in her office. A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating dips, with the former's aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackles thankless tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy