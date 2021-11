Each week Canadian Running staff writer Maddy Kelly and Shakeout host Kate Van Buskirk bring you a recap from the exciting world of running. In this episode of The Rundown we’re joined by 4-time Olympian, NYC Marathon champion, mother, author, and coach Shalane Flanagan. Shalane tells us about Project Eclipse, which involves running all 6 World Marathon Majors in the span of 42 days. She shares what its like to be a new mom, how she improved her relationship with food, and the deep value of acting in the service of others.

