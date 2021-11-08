CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP blaming Democrats for 'chaos' in new ad

By Mychael Schnell
 7 days ago
The House Republican campaign arm is out with a new ad that blames Democrats for "chaos," which the GOP is also using as the name of the ad.

It will air nationwide on Fox News, Newsmax and One America News for just one day, according to a report by Axios, and is a $100,000 ad buy.

The effort follows a good off-year election for Republicans, who defeated Democrats in the Virginia governor's race and came close to winning the governor's mansion in New Jersey.

The results bolstered GOP confidence that they can win back the House majority in next year's midterms.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Ind.), the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), predicted in a statement that the GOP will win control of the House next year.

“Democrats’ weak leadership and socialist agenda have led to chaos at home and abroad,” Emmer said. “Americans deserve better than the higher costs, open borders, and nationwide crime wave that Democrats have forced upon them. One year from now, Republicans will retake the House majority and put a stop to Democrats’ big government policies.”

House Republicans are targeting 70 Democratic seats in next year’s midterm election, according to an NRCC strategy memo published by Emmer on Monday. He said the committee announced 13 additional offensive opportunities following Glenn Youngkin ’s (R) win in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.

Emmer said Youngkin’s win is emblematic of the precarious position Democrats will find themselves in next year.

“Youngkin’s victory, in a state President Biden won by 10, shows that in this political atmosphere no Democrat is safe,” the chairman wrote in the memo.

Emmer said 831 Republican candidates have so far filed to run next year, which is a record for the party. He said a historic number of women, veterans and candidates from minority communities are making bids for office.

In almost 90 percent of the 70 districts the committee is targeting, there is either a woman, veteran or minority community candidate running, according to Emmer.

He also said a record number of Hispanic candidates have filed to run as Republicans.

Republicans are raking in significant amounts of money one year ahead of the midterms. Emmer said the committee has raised more than $105 million to date, which is 74 percent more than it raked in during the same period last cycle.

Additionally, the group said it has roughly four times as much general cash on hand than it did at this time in 2019.

Dawn Hope
7d ago

we can only hope for a major decrease in democratic party elections, citizens of America need to take back their rights and remove big brother government

Craig Bellet
7d ago

Just give me a plan please a way forward. I’m tired of being the party of no. Give me a few words about what you will do not what the other side is doing wrong.

Guest
7d ago

they will try anything and blame everyone else to avoid people being reminded that they supported an insurrection attempt. A pathetic insurrection attempt, but one nonetheless.

WEKU

Republicans and Democrats contemplate a future without Donald Trump

Let's assume you have spent at least a few minutes this week thinking about former President Donald Trump or something he has said or done. So ask yourself: Did anything seem different? Was it the same thought process with the same attitude as when you thought of him, say, two weeks ago?
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Emmer
Fox News

Tom Cotton rips Biden over Kyle Rittenhouse remark: Democrats 'do this all the time'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., blasted President Biden for calling Kyle Rittenhouse a "white supremacist" in a tweet last year without knowing all the details of the shooting incident, arguing Democrats "revert to name-calling" when they are "losing an argument on the merits." Sen. Cotton joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday to discuss, highlighting the Democratic Party cannot be "strong or healthy" if this is the strategy in dealing with the American people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

History has some bad news for Biden Democrats

As in the 1880s, we live in an era of polarized partisan parity, in which changes of opinion among independent voters can sweep election results. One year ago, Joe Biden was elected president with 51% of the popular vote. Now, with his job approval below 43% , his party is in trouble.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

For the GOP's new attack ad, the truth wasn't quite good enough

Republicans were already feeling optimistic about their electoral fortunes. The Democratic majorities on Capitol Hill are tiny, and given that the White House's party nearly always loses seats two years after a presidential election, GOP leaders effectively started measuring the drapes a while ago. After last week's elections in Virginia...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner

The Democrats' dirt factory

Terry McAuliffe’s crushing defeat in the Virginia governor’s race on Nov. 2 prompted me to speculate over-optimistically that our national political scene might at last have rid itself of the Clinton gang, which has been a canker of our politics since its leaders began accepting six-figure favors back in 1978.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Arrogant Democrats are Republicans' best friends

Democrats could have taken the results of last week’s election as a moment to pause and reflect. They could have looked at a new CNN poll showing 60% of voters believe President Joe Biden isn’t paying attention to the nation’s biggest problems. They could have listened to Democratic strategist Ruy Teixeira, who pointed out that crime, immigration, and critical race theory are all real issues that actual voters care about.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

