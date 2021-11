UFC president Dana White claimed in a recent interview that a fighter he has under contract competing on the UFC prelims is banking $750,000. White has been criticized by UFC fighter pay for the past number of years, and one of the biggest arguments against him is that the UFC doesn’t pay its fighters enough percentage of the overall revenue the company brings in. White has defended UFC fighter pay in the past, saying that his promotion pays more to the fighters than any other MMA promotion. Critics of that argument, meanwhile, will point out that professional boxers get paid more than many MMA fighters. But White isn’t necessarily buying that argument is true.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO