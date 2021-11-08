CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Childcare professionals to get $1,000 bonuses amid new grant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Child Care Stabilization Grant will distribute $350 million in grants to every full-time childcare professional to get $1,000 in bonuses to keep childcare programs open.

“Childcare is the backbone of a strong economy and childcare professionals and programs go above and beyond every day to care for our kids, helping them learn and grow in a safe environment,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I was proud to put childcare businesses and professionals first in the bipartisan budget I signed in September. By bringing both parties together, we were able to put Michiganders first and deliver every childcare professional a $1,000 bonus in recognition of their incredible sacrifices over the last 18 months, expand low or no-cost care to 105,000 kids, and help providers improve their programs. Countless working parents rely on childcare, and without the tireless, often thankless work of providers and professionals, working families would not be able to get back to work and pursue their potential. With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the 2022 budget bill in September. This year, childcare was added to the budget bill.

“I’ve been serving children and families for over 24 years and the past 18 months have been the most challenging of my career. Funding from the Child Care Stabilization Grant will help me thank my hard-working staff and continue providing high-quality care 24 hours a day,” said Laurie Clark-Horton, owner of L.A.C.C. Child Care Academy, Inc. one of the largest free-standing facilities in Detroit. “I’ll be encouraging every childcare program in my network to apply for funding.”

“The Child Care Stabilization Grants are a step in the right direction for supporting the childcare industry in our state. I’m excited to be able to use this funding to support higher, more competitive wages for my staff and to keep our adult-to-child ratios lower without having to raise rates for families. I know that all three of our locations will benefit greatly from this support.” said Amy Ahola, owner of the Child Central Station Group Home Child Care and Child Central Station, LLC in Marquette.

Licensed childcare providers are eligible to apply and should visit Michigan.gov/childcare .

Licensed childcare providers are eligible to apply and should visit Michigan.gov/childcare .

