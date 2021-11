Per Jon Machota of The Athletic, OL Tyron Smith (ankle) is not expected to play in Week 9 when the Dallas Cowboys face the Denver Broncos. (Jon Machota on Twitter) Anytime a player of Smith's caliber misses time that is a blow to a team, but this might be even more so a worry as QB Dak Prescott could be looking to return this week from a calf injury. With one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL sidelined, Dak could face a bit more pressure than usual which could be of concern especially if he is still not fully healthy. The good news is that Smith's injury isn't expected to a long term one and he should be back sooner rather than later.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO