Economy

Why EVgo Shares Are Rising Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) is trading higher Monday after the company announced it was awarded several grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to install new high powered 350 kW DC fast charging stations...

Benzinga

Lazydays Appoints Harsh Uchariya As CIO

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) has appointed Harsh Uchariya as its Chief Information Officer (CIO). Uchariya will join Lazydays from ClubCorp, where he served as the CIO. Uchariya received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from India's Government Engineering College and his MBA from the Indian Institute of Information...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Axon Enterprise: Q3 Earnings Insights

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axon Enterprise their estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.26, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $65,547,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Rising Today

Axsome gave its third-quarter update Monday morning. The company's loss wasn't as wide as analysts expected. Axsome also said it thinks issues with its regulatory filing for AXS-05 are addressable. What happened. Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) were rising 6.8% as of 12:05 p.m. EST on Monday. The gain came...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock MicroStrategy Is Rising Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading about 4.1% higher at around $64,165 Tuesday morning. Ethereum is trading about 4% higher at around $4,515 Tuesday morning. MicroStrategy Incorporated...
STOCKS
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

