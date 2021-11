Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.

MILITARY ・ 12 DAYS AGO