CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Viasat buys Britain's Inmarsat in $7.3 billion satellite play

By Pushkala Aripaka
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKgCr_0cq3nnS100

(Reuters) -Viasat agreed to buy British rival Inmarsat on Monday in a $7.3 billion deal to broaden the U.S. based company’s satellite and land-based communications services.

The takeover of London-based Inmarsat comes just two years after it was taken private in a $3.4 billion deal by a consortium of British-based Apax partners, U.S.-based Warburg Pincus and two Canadian pension funds.

While Viasat offers connectivity and communications services to residential, aviation and defence customers in North America, Inmarsat is a provider of satellite-based communications services to shipping, aviation and government departments, including Britain’s Ministry of Defence.

Viasat’s shares fell sharply and were down nearly 13% at 1815 GMT following news of the cash and equity acquisition, which is likely to attract the attention of British regulators, who have probed transatlantic takeover such as Ultra Electronics and Meggit on security grounds.

“The combined company will cooperatively engage with the U.K. government with a view to operating in the U.K. consistent with the commitments previously made by Inmarsat,” the companies said in a joint statement announcing the transaction.

The deal to buy Inmarsat includes $850 million in cash, about 46.4 million of Nasdaq-listed Viasat's shares valued at roughly $3.1 billion and the assumption of the British firm's $3.4 billion net debt, the companies said in a joint statement here.

Viasat said it has signed up for $2.3 billion of new debt facilities to partially fund the deal as it also reported its second-quarter results.

"Joining with Viasat is the right combination for Inmarsat at the right time," said Rajeev Suri, a former Nokia executive who became Inmarsat Chief Executive in February. Inmarsat was subject of an investigation here in 2019 when it was taken private.

“The deal suggests ViaSat is very serious about its ambitions of rolling out its cutting-edge high throughput satellite technology globally instead of using regional partnerships,” Armand Musey, founder of financial consulting firm Summit Ridge Group said.

“The big question is whether we will see a counter bid from another operator.”

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

Heineken to buy South Africa’s Distell in $2.6 billion deal

(Reuters) – Heineken will buy Distell Group Holdings in a deal that values the South African drinks maker at about 40.1 billion rand ($2.62 billion), Distell said on Monday. Distell’s deal talks with Heineken, the world’s second largest beer maker, were first announced in May. ($1 = 15.2828 rand) (Reporting...
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Viasat Acquires Inmarsat to Becomes the Leading Global Communications Innovator

Viasat Inc., a global communications company, and Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services, have announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Viasat will acquire Inmarsat in a transaction valued at $7.3 billion, comprised of $850.0 million in cash, approximately 46.36 million shares of Viasat common stock valued at $3.1 billion based on the closing price on Friday, November 5, 2021, and the assumption of $3.4 billion of net debt.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajeev Suri
Front Office Sports

Unity to Buy Weta Digital’s Tech Division for $1.6 Billion

Unity Software, a 3D game-development platform, has agreed to acquire Weta Digital’s technology division for $1.6 billion in cash and stock. A visual effects studio founded by “The Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, Weta Digital offers dozens of tools that Unity will leverage to create characters and settings across digital industries, including video games.
BUSINESS
theregister.com

Satellite of love: Space broadband outfit Viasat acquires rival Inmarsat

Satellite broadband providers Inmarsat and Viasat will combine forces. Viasat is the acquiror and will send Inmarsat's stockholders $850 million of cash and $3.1 billion in scrip. Viasat will also take on $3.4 billion of Inmarsat's debt. The combined company will operate 19 satellites, with another ten under construction and...
INDUSTRY
executivetraveller.com

$5.3bn inflight WiFi shake-up as Viasat buys Inmarsat

Viasat has agreed to purchase Inmarsat Group Holdings Ltd for US$4 billion (A$5.3 billion), creating the world’s biggest geostationary satellite company. California-based Viasat will buy Inmarsat for US$850 million in cash and US$3.1 billion in stock, and will assume US$3.4 billion in debt, according to a statement from the companies Monday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viasat#Britain#Nokia#British#Apax#Canadian#Ministry Of Defence#Ultra Electronics#Meggit
Law.com

Latham, Clifford Chance Among Line Up on $7.3 Billion Inmarsat Sale

A host of major firms including Latham & Watkins and Clifford Chance have won roles advising on global communications company Viasat’s acquisition of British satellite fleet operator Inmarsat for $7.3 billion. That amount is made up of $850 million in cash, $3.1 billion in stock shares and the assumption of...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Viasat snaps up Inmarsat in $7.3bn deal

UK satellite connectivity firm Inmarsat has revealed a deal worth $7.3bn to be acquired by US rival Viasat. The "transformative" deal will combine expertise across the two companies to boost global connectivity, from the space satellites offered by Inmarsat to home broadband provided by Viasat, and everything in between. Inmarsat...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Viasat to Acquire U.K.-Based Inmarsat for $7.3B

Global communications firm Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has signed an agreement to acquire a U.K.-based rival, Inmarsat, in a deal valued at $7.3 billion. Inmarsat provides mobile satellite communications services across the world. California-based Viasat provides high-speed satellite broadband services and secure networking systems to the military and commercial markets. Shares...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Light Reading

Viasat sucks Inmarsat into its orbit with $7.3B offer

Two years ago, the UK's Inmarsat disappeared from public scrutiny, rather like one of its satellites off the launch pad, when it was taken private in a $3.4 billion all-cash deal. Now its private equity owners seem to be more than doubling their money through a $7.3 billion sale to Viasat, a publicly traded US equivalent whose shares immediately sank a tenth on news of the deal.
INDUSTRY
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Viasat to acquire Inmarsat, create comms behemoth including in IFC

Viasat has entered into a definitive agreement with Inmarsat to acquire the London-headquartered satellite operator for $7.3 billion, in a move that will create a global communications behemoth which — among its many assets — will boast a remarkable portfolio of inflight connectivity solutions and a significant customer base in civil aviation.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Kirkland adds ESG partner from UK firm as practice area grows

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis said on Monday it has expanded its environmental, social and governance group with Paul Barker, who joins the firm in San Francisco from U.K. firm Doughty Street Chambers. The Chicago-founded firm hired Barker as ESG gains momentum and boosts client demand, driving law firms to...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Regal Owner Cineworld’s CEO Touts “Real Grounds for Optimism” as October Revenue Nears 2019 Levels

Exhibition giant and Regal owner Cineworld reported improving box office and concession revenue trends for its third quarter and October, which neared pre-coronavirus pandemic levels as revenue for the month amounted to 90 percent of 2019 results. CEO Mooky Greidinger on Monday touted positive cinema business trends, saying: “We are thrilled to see audiences returning in significant numbers. Our partnerships with the studios are as strong as ever and with the incredible movie slate to come, there are real grounds for optimism in our industry.” “Customer demand has been particularly strong in a number of the group’s markets, in some cases even above...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
238K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy