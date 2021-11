Class 1A six-man Texas high school football playoff pairings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Dan Mullen is sticking with quarterback Emory Jones for Saturday’s game at Missouri and probably the rest of the season. Jones is coming off a record-setting performance in a 70-52 victory against lower-division Samford. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 464 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 86 yards and a score.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO