"Digital Landscape helps payers and other organizations fully understand and navigate barriers of success for any new or existing tech-enabled initiative … They need to know what is going to work," says Trenor Williams, CEO and cofounder of Socially Determined. Socially Determined, the Washington, D.C.-based technology company that measures the impacts of the social determinants of health (SDOH), has developedDigital Landscape, a new metric for assessing digital equity as an SDOH component. Using Digital Landscape, organizations can assess equity "within a population or community and the impact it has on health outcomes and business performance." The metric is part of Socially Determined's SocialScape analytics platform that helps organizations design, implement, and measure targeted community health initiatives.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO