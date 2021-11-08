There's a global vinyl shortage and you can thank Adele for that

Long before everyone knew the phrase “supply chain,” vinyl production was already suffering major delays. Back in 2020, before the height of pandemic closures, one of the only two plants in the world that makes lacquer discs (the base for a master plate used to press vinyl records), Apollo Masters Corporation, was destroyed in a fire. Then, as the pandemic ramped up, social distancing measures paused vinyl production for a time; now, with products across the supply chain taking longer to produce and ship, vinyl production is still suffering delays. “If you’re in a band and you DON’T finish recording a new album in the next 3 months the vinyl won’t come out until 2023,” singer-songwriter Laura Jane Grace recently posited on Twitter.
