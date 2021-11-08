CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite COVID-19 Scare, Ed Sheeran Makes it to ‘SNL’

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
In late October, Ed Sheeran announced he’d contracted COVID-19. It’s never good to get sick, but the news came ahead of some major appointments for the British-born hitmaker, including his October 29 album release for “=” and a performance on November 6 for Saturday Night Live.

Well, all’s well that ends well for the redhead songwriter. Sheeran was able to make his gig at the famed New York City variety show and he performed two new songs from “=” that you can see below.

Sheeran, who also played a quick guest role in one of the night’s skits with Dionne Warwick, opened his two-song set with “Shivers,” which featured his plucky production and pop lyrics.

Later in the evening, Sheeran played “Overpass Graffiti,” a more driving, thoughtful track. Both featured the British singer playing a small-body acoustic guitar.

Additionally, Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour, featuring all four of his studio albums (–, =, ÷, x,) is still scheduled for April of 2022, and a fifth album is reportedly already in the production process. Sheeran is widely known as a prolific songwriter, and more music looms just on the horizon.

Pitchfork

Ed Sheeran

Life, man. It’s a highway. It’s a trip. It passes you by. Just ask Ed Sheeran. In the four years since his inescapable blockbuster ÷, he married his childhood sweetheart and had a daughter. Sheeran has hit the ripe age of 30 and while he still indulges in the occasional pint down at the bro-tel, dude’s on diaper duty, and proud of it. All of these big changes loom large across Sheeran’s latest album, =, from the literal first words out of his mouth. “I have grown up, I am a father now/Everything has changed, but I am still the same somehow,” he dramatically declares in the opening seconds of the album on “Tides,” a soaring arena rocker about how life changes, like tides.
MUSIC
Popculture

Elton John Has Become a Daily Support for Ed Sheeran Amid COVID-19 Fight

Ever since singer Ed Sheeran announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, he has had plenty of people in his corner for support. In a new interview for Apple Music with Zane Lowe, Sheeran revealed that one of those people is none other than Elton John. According to the "Bad Habits" singer, John has been calling him every day to check on him during his quarantine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
brooklynvegan.com

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & Saweetie are SNL’s November musical guests

Saturday Night Live returned for its 47th season last month, and they've now revealed the next round of hosts and musical guests for November. Leading the way is Ed Sheeran, who has been cleared to perform after testing positive for COVID in October. "Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine," he wrote in an Instagram post earlier today. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there."
CELEBRITIES
Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

