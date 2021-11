The U.S. is seeing a flood of vaccinated travelers from dozens of countries previously restricted from entering America as new travel rules go into effect on Monday. The U.S. on Monday officially began allowing air travel from other countries, including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe. Air passengers must have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test while those crossing land borders from Mexico or Canada will require proof of vaccination but no test.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO