Oklahoma took an eight-spot tumble after its loss to Baylor on Saturday, as the Sooners fell to No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 football poll after the games of Week 11. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State held relatively steady after throttling TCU, moving up to No. 9, and Baylor slid up from No. 18 to No. 11 after ending its losing streak to the Sooners.

