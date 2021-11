Two hundred and forty-six years. The young nation was not quite one nation, but more like thirteen individual, sovereign states loosely united in a cause. Not quite sure beyond that cause, what exactly they had in common. The young nation had created a "continental" army in June out of a handful of New England states and town militias, and placed George Washington in command. John Adams had finally put together enough funding by October of that year to found a "continental" navy, which was really just a few ships and a loose confederation of privateers. The young nation needed more. They needed something unique. They needed a flexible, versatile, kind of warrior.

