Movies

Drive My Car Trailer: Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Masterful Haruki Murakami Adaptation Arrives This Month

By Jordan Raup
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing last month’s release of Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, Ryusuke Hamaguchi is capping off an incredible 2021 with the U.S. bow of his masterful Haruki Murakami adaptation Drive My Car. Winner of Best Screenplay, the Ecumenical Jury Prize, and the Fipresci International Critics Prize at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival,...

