CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

City of Tampa begins development of Climate Action & Equity Plan

Tampa, Florida
Tampa, Florida
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zY8lR_0cq3cPkk00

Commits to Major Solar Investment on Hanna Avenue Municipal Building

The City of Tampa is now developing the city’s first Climate Action & Equity Plan. The plan advances one of Mayor Castor’s major campaign commitments and is part of the Resilient Tampa Roadmap, released in May of this year.

The City is also announcing historic $1M investment into renewable energy solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations at the City Center at Hanna municipal building in East Tampa.

The city is partnering with Applied Sciences, a certified Small Local Business Enterprise (SLBE) firm, to assist with crafting the plan. Applied Sciences helps public agencies statewide to seek practical, innovative, and cost-effective solutions to a broad array of water, environmental, climate adaptation, landscape architecture, and urban design challenges.

To ensure an equitable transition to renewable energy, the city separately partnered with the CLEO Institute, a Florida-based not-for-profit organization that specializes in climate education and frontline and vulnerable community engagement. CLEO Institute is planning a series of community conversations and listening sessions to understand the energy burden and adverse climate impacts on the most vulnerable residents.

“Today's announcement is a significant step forward in the city of Tampa’s journey towards a clean energy future. This climate plan will provide bold recommendations to city departments and the community on how to transition to renewable energy and increase our city’s resilience to future climate impacts,” said Whit Remer, Sustainability & Resilience Officer for the City of Tampa. “And with the help of the CLEO Institute, we are addressing our clean energy transition and community resilience with equity and frontline communities at the forefront of our recommendations.”

In addition, today the City of Tampa is announcing that as part of the newly approved funding by the Tampa City Council for the new Hanna Avenue municipal building, the city is also investing over $1M into solar panels, up to 30 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations (for municipal and public use), and LEED silver certification on the Hanna campus. The panels and charging stations are part of the city’s commitment to transition to 100 percent renewable energy.

“Tampa is leading by example with this major investment into clean, renewable energy, and the expansion of the EV charging network,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “I am so proud of our staff for incorporating sustainability and resilience at every turn of this important project. These investments are not only good for the community but also help the city save money in the long run.”

In announcing the development of a climate plan, Tampa now joins over 1,000 cities across the world taking meaningful reduce greenhouse gas emissions design and construct climate-ready infrastructure through the Race to Zero campaign. The city will use the newly released greenhouse gas inventory to prioritize emissions reduction goals, focusing first on municipal operations.

For more information on the City’s Race to Zero: http://www.citiesracetozero.org/

For more information on the Hanna Avenue Project: https://www.tampa.gov/community-partnerships/city-center

For More Information:

Lauren Rozyla

City of Tampa Media Relations Manager

mobile: (813) 326-5487

email: Lauren.Rozyla@Tampa.gov

Whit Remer

City of Tampa Sustainability & Resilience Officer

email: whit.remer@tampagov.net

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
POTUS
The Associated Press

9 takeaways from Kyle Rittenhouse trial closings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial sparred for the last time Monday during closing arguments, with prosecutors painting Rittenhouse as an inexperienced instigator and defense lawyers insisting the Illinois man fired in self-defense. Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Tampa, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Biden and Xi meet virtually as US-China chasm widens

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden opened his virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping on Monday by saying the goal of the two world leaders should be to ensure that competition between the two superpowers “does not veer into conflict.”. Xi greeted the U.S. president as his “old friend” and...
POTUS
CBS News

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, the Senate's longest-serving member, to retire

Washington — Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving active member of the Senate, will not seek reelection in 2022, he announced Monday. Leahy, 81, was first elected to the Senate in 1974 and will retire after serving more than 46 years. He is currently the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in the presidential line of succession, and heads the Appropriations Committee, the third panel Leahy has chaired across his career in the upper chamber.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida

37
Followers
183
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa (US: /ˈtæmpə/) is a major city that serves as the county seat of Hillsborough County, Florida, United States. It is on the west coast of Florida on Tampa Bay, near the Gulf of Mexico. Tampa is the largest city in the Tampa Bay area. With an estimated population of 399,700 in 2019, Tampa is the 48th most-populous city in the U.S. and the third-largest city in Florida after Miami and Jacksonville. The bay's port is the largest in the state, near downtown's Channel District. Bayshore Boulevard runs along the bay and is east of the historic Hyde Park neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy