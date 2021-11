Lighthouse Central Florida, a nonprofit that provides vision rehabilitation services to Central Floridians living with vision impairment or blindness, has received a $15,000 grant from the Chesley G. Magruder Foundation. The funds will support the organization’s Youth Services program for up to 150 infants, children and teens from birth through age 22 who are living with vision loss. This donation will also allow the nonprofit to expand its services to include low vision services to benefit clients and families and help additional children in need of vision rehabilitation.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO