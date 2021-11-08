CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears vs Steelers 2021: Game Time, TV schedule, live stream, previews, and more

By Windy City Gridiron
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHad a decent offensive showing a week ago, but it wasn’t quite good enough, and to top it...

brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
The Spun

Details Emerge From The Situation With Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Detroit Lions. The 39-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, less than 24 hours before kickoff. The news was quite the shock, given that the Steelers were prepared to go into Sunday’s...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
CBS Sports

Steelers vs. Bears how to watch: TV, live stream, odds, prediction, keys for 'Monday Night Football' showdown

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season has gotten pretty wild. The Bills lost to the Jaguars. The Broncos dominated the Cowboys. The Browns blew out the Bengals. The Saints lost to the Falcons. The Giants beat the Raiders. The Chiefs and Packers played a game with almost no offense. The Cardinals won without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans beat the Rams without Derrick Henry.
ClutchPoints

NFL comes down hard on Cassius Marsh with outrageous penalty

Cassius Marsh of the Chicago Bears has been fined for his controversial taunting call against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The league told Marsh on Friday that he’s being fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Marsh made a sack on Ben Roethlisberger that would have secured the Bears’ win, but...
Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

A Cassius Marsh taunting penalty proved pivotal and controversial in the Chicago Bears' 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. With the Steelers clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter and the Bears clinging to comeback hopes, Marsh recorded a crucial third-down sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that would have put Pittsburgh in a fourth-and-15 situation from its own 46-yard line. However, Marsh, after turning to face the Steelers bench and flexing a bit, was flagged for taunting by referee Tony Corrente. Adding to the confusion concerning the call was that, as Marsh jogged to the Bears bench and toward Corrente, the two made contact, with Corrente seeming to step back into the Bears linebacker.
uticaphoenix.net

NFL referee appeared to hip-check a player just before throwing

Monday night’s game between the Steelers and Bears was turned upside down by a taunting call. After making a stop, Cassius Marsh looked at the Steelers’ sideline and was called for a penalty. Before throwing the flag, referee Tony Corrente appeared to draw contact between himself and Marsh. The Chicago...
wtae.com

Ben Roethlisberger placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list, will not play vs. Lions

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will not play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Steelers officials. Roethlisberger has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
NFL officials acknowledge refs erred on multiple calls against Bears in Week 9 loss to Steelers

The NFL is standing behind Monday night's controversial taunting call against Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh, affirming it Friday with a fine. But privately, members of the NFL's officiating department who reviewed the game acknowledged that referee Tony Corrente and his crew erred on at least three separate critical calls and non-calls that went against Chicago in that 29-27 loss -- including a low block penalty on the Bears that nullified a Justin Fields touchdown pass, sources familiar with the league's thinking said.
