After over a decade of staying silent in the Supreme Court, the gun control debate has returned. The 2008 landmark case District of Columbia v. Heller was the last time the Supreme Court specified the Second Amendment’s meaning. In a 5-4 decision, the court ruled in favor of a broader definition for the Second Amendment, which “guarantees an individual right to possess and carry weapons in case of confrontation.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO