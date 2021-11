Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron found the perfect spot to break out of a quiet start to the 2021-22 campaign. It was an ‘old reliable’ kind of spot for Bergeron, too, as the B’s center notched three power-play goals (and all from his normal post on the Boston man advantage) and a fourth on the way to a 5-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday night.

