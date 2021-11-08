CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Gannon named SWCC Osceola Center coordinator

swcciowa.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTisha Gannon of Osceola has been named coordinator of Southwestern Community College’s Osceola Center. She replaces Sue Stearns of Woodburn, who has been the coordinator at the Osceola...

www.swcciowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
gsabusiness.com

Furman innovation center changes name, receives endowment

In a spate of recent investments in university-based business accelerators, Furman alumni Robert and Margaret Hill, class of 1983, have thrown their financial support into an endowment fund at their alma mater’s Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The center will be called The Robert and Margaret Hill Institute for Innovation...
GREENVILLE, SC
University of Arkansas

New Multicultural Center Program Coordinator Benjamin Ramirez

Benjamin Ramirez has joined the Multicultural Center as its newest multicultural program coordinator, a position engaged in the development and facilitation of intersectional diversity learning opportunities and community building. Ramirez specializes in Native and Indigenous culture, history, and experience. He will serve students and student groups with culturally responsive support, fostering a welcoming environment and affirming all identities and lived experiences.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
stillwaterliving.com

Atkins Named SPS Indian Coordinator

Stillwater High School Social Studies Teacher Rusty Atkins will soon be taking on a role in the school district that’s new to him. At a November 9 meeting, the Stillwater Board of Education approved Atkins as the districtwide Indian Education Coordinator, following the resignation of the previous coordinator. A 1984...
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#The Osceola Center#The Swcc Osceola Center
Houston Chronicle

This 93-year-old went back to school - and just graduated with a degree in business administration

On Oct. 18, María Josefina Cruz Blancas y García put on a black gown and mortarboard and graduated with a university degree in business education. She was 93. "I was so happy and so proud, but I was afraid I would faint," Blancas y García said. Her school, Consultores Educativos Saxum SC in Santiago de Querétaro in Mexico, threw a tiny reception for some of her close family members to mark the occasion.
EDUCATION
choose901.com

Women’s Business Center South: Program Coordinator

Full Time position- Salary will be based on skills, education, and experience; there are also competitive benefits such as healthcare, dental, vision and 401K. The Women’s Business Center South (WBCS)- a partnership between the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South and the US Small Business Administration- provides women-owned businesses with resources, connections, training opportunities, certification guidance and direct support needed to start, sustain and grow. The WBCS is looking for an enthusiastic Program Coordinator to undertake a variety of administrative and program related tasks. You will help in planning and organizing programs and activities as well as carry out important operational duties. To be an excellent program coordinator, you must be organized, detail-oriented and comfortable working with diverse teams. If you have further skills in media relations and business technical support, we’d like to meet you. The goal will be to facilitate the effective management of programs according to the organization’s standards.
SMALL BUSINESS
Beatrice Daily Sun

JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center manager named

Jen Johnson is the new JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center manager and is looking forward to sharing awareness of health and fitness. She will begin the full-time position in mid-November. Johnson has been a fitness instructor at the Burkley Fitness Center since 2016. She is a certified Body Pump instructor. She...
FITNESS
gettysburgian.com

Gender and Sexuality Resource Center Celebrates Name Change

The former Women’s and LGBTQIA+ Resource Center hosted a celebration on Oct. 3 to share its new name with the campus. After conducting a survey to determine the best name for the center, leaders within the resource center determined that they wanted to make a change. The resource center is now known as the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, which fully represents the mission and values the center strives for.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
harrisondaily.com

Hawes named clinical pharmacy coordinator

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) announced that Dr. William Hawes, PharmD, BCPS has been promoted to the clinical pharmacy coordinator. In this role he will facilitate the development, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
HEALTH
bigrapidsnews.com

Three Rivers Corporation names new marketing and business development coordinator

Three Rivers Corporation is welcoming Dustin Neumeyer as its marketing and business development coordinator. Neumeyer joins Three Rivers after eight years of ownership and management of Aberro Creative, a Midland-based creative marketing agency. There, he worked alongside clients from throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region including Northwood University, Michigan Sugar, Saginaw Spirit, CMU College of Medicine and many others. Prior to co-founding Aberro Creative, Neumeyer worked for Chicago-based companies Marketing Werks and Alli, Alliance of Action Sports.
THREE RIVERS, MI
The Guardian

Education Coordinator

The Complete Works Independent school (TCW) is an innovative alternative education provider that offers a unique and alternative way of delivering education. Our child-centred approach to learning allows students to feel empowered and respected. We recognise every student is different and tailor our education experience to try and meet those different needs and strengths. We offer education for key stage 1-4 in a number of small centres and/or in homes/libraries on a one-to-one basis. Many of our students have missed significant periods of education, have SEN and may have been permanently excluded from their mainstream schools.
EDUCATION
Napa Valley Register

Biz buzz: Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center named to honor roll

Cal Hospital Compare, in partnership with the California Health & Human Services Agency, recently announced the recipients of the 2021 Maternity Care Honor Roll and Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center was among the honorees. The hospital was one of 124 hospitals recognized for meeting or surpassing the statewide...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
WJTV 12

10 Jackson schools move to virtual learning for Tuesday due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced 10 schools will move to virtual learning on Tuesday, November 16. They said the City of Jackson ahs reported low or no water pressure in the area. The following schools will move to virtual learning: Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road Lester […]
wtva.com

Kirkpatrick named to run BancorpSouth Arena, Conference Center

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Coliseum Commission didn't have to look far to find the new executive director of the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center. Commissioners selected interim director Kevan Kirkpatrick to hold the top job. Kirkpatrick started with the venue in 2003 and has worked as assistant executive...
TUPELO, MS
Midland Daily News

Three Rivers Corporation names new marketing and business development coordinator

Three Rivers Corporation is welcoming Dustin Neumeyer as its marketing and business development coordinator. Neumeyer joins Three Rivers after eight years of ownership and management of Aberro Creative, a Midland-based creative marketing agency. There, he worked alongside clients from throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region including Northwood University, Michigan Sugar, Saginaw Spirit, CMU College of Medicine and many others. Prior to co-founding Aberro Creative, Neumeyer worked for Chicago-based companies Marketing Werks and Alli, Alliance of Action Sports.
MIDLAND, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Three Rivers Corporation names new marketing and business development coordinator

Three Rivers Corporation is welcoming Dustin Neumeyer as its marketing and business development coordinator. Neumeyer joins Three Rivers after eight years of ownership and management of Aberro Creative, a Midland-based creative marketing agency. There, he worked alongside clients from throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region including Northwood University, Michigan Sugar, Saginaw Spirit, CMU College of Medicine and many others. Prior to co-founding Aberro Creative, Neumeyer worked for Chicago-based companies Marketing Werks and Alli, Alliance of Action Sports.
THREE RIVERS, MI
manisteenews.com

Three Rivers Corporation names new marketing and business development coordinator

Three Rivers Corporation is welcoming Dustin Neumeyer as its marketing and business development coordinator. Neumeyer joins Three Rivers after eight years of ownership and management of Aberro Creative, a Midland-based creative marketing agency. There, he worked alongside clients from throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region including Northwood University, Michigan Sugar, Saginaw Spirit, CMU College of Medicine and many others. Prior to co-founding Aberro Creative, Neumeyer worked for Chicago-based companies Marketing Werks and Alli, Alliance of Action Sports.
THREE RIVERS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy