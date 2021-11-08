How to transition well to Daylight Saving

Let's face it, most of us don't get enough sleep even though we're very aware of just how important it is for our physical, mental and emotional health. And while getting in the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep a night is a struggle for many adults at all times of the year, adjusting clocks due to daylight saving time can pose an even greater challenge for bedtime routines, said Dr. Aneesa Das, a pulmonologist with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center who specializes in sleep medicine.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO