How to transition well to Daylight Saving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Daylight Saving Time happens this weekend. And when it gets dark earlier, it can impact some people’s mental health. “Losing daylight hours can really affect your mental health by disrupting your body’s natural rhythm or your body’s internal clock,” said Burell Behavior Health Connection Center Supervisor and Licenced Counselor Lindsay Sorbo. “That could make you feel tired, feel like you have less energy, or also trigger mood changes that can sometimes rise to the level of what we call seasonal affective disorder, or the winter blues, which is a type of depression that’s related to changes in season.”
