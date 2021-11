Ships Log 2030. Taiwan did not stand a chance. When the PLA crossed the strait, we expected it to be a war of high-tech group three drones and ballistic missiles. We were wrong. Over the past two months, all our ships making port calls have been attacked. China denied any involvement, but we know their hand is behind this. Small one- and two-man teams armed with Kalashnikov attack drones destroyed our Aegis arrays, blinding the fleet. We thought the enemy would keep a human in the loop. The semiautonomous UAS enabled by computer vision could not be jammed by our electronic warfare systems. Raytheon and Lockheed could not keep up with demand for Aegis and communication equipment repairs. It will take years for our fleet to recover. Without a credible deterrent of U.S. sea power, pro-mainland Taiwanese politicians led a bloodless coup, convincing the government that surrender was better than death.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO