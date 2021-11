The Riverhead Police Department is slated to receive an increase of about $1.2 million in Riverhead Town’s 2022 budget, according to the town’s finance administrator. Town Board members discussed the police funding during a public hearing on the proposed budget Wednesday. No members of the public spoke during the hearing, which was held as it traditionally has been on the day after Election Day. It was the first time the board publicly discussed the proposed budget.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO