Click here to read the full article. Kidpik Corp., the subscription-based children’s wear e-commerce company, is going public. On Wednesday evening the New York-based company announced the pricing of an initial public offering of 2,117,647 shares of common stock at $8.50 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $18 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses, and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional securities.More from WWDJason Wu Collection Resort 2022Christopher John Rogers CFDA After PartyGetting Ready for the CFDA Awards with Theophilio's Edvin Thompson Trading is expected to commence today on NASDAQ. According to...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO