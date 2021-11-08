Wacky plurals in the English language

Dr. Feo Snagovsky is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Alberta. Prior to starting his doctorate, Dr. Snagovsky participated in the CPSA's Parliamentary Internship Programme (PIP), where he worked for both government and opposition Members of Parliament in Ottawa. He specializes in the comparative analysis of elections and political behaviour – particularly in the role that political elites play in shaping identity and public opinion. His current work examines the impact of white identity on politics in Canada and Australia, voters' attitudes towards authoritarian leaders in advanced democracies, the role of political staff in representation, and post-ministerial careers in Canada. Dr. Snagovsky's research has appeared in Parliamentary Affairs, Government and Opposition, Electoral Studies, the Canadian Journal of Political Science and the Australian Journal of Political Science.

