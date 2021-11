Last time CGM reviewed an entry in the FIFA series, more than four years ago, Adam Chapman praised FIFA 18’s story mode, The Journey, calling it a ‘truly immersive experience.’ A lot has changed in the years since and, after numerous failed attempts, EA seems to have dropped story modes completely. In fact, at large, FIFA 22 does not go out of its way to add anything particularly new or interesting, with this year’s iteration truly feeling like yet another annual refresh, meant primarily for people who keep up with roster updates and/or play FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), by far the game’s most played game mode, competitively.

