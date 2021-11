The Japanese yen was relatively unchanged on Monday as investors reflected on the weak economic numbers from Japan. Data by the country’s statistics agency showed that the economy contracted by 0.8% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. This was a significant reversal considering that the economy rose by 0.4% in the second quarter. The agency attributed the weakness to a sharp decline in private consumption since the country was in a state of emergency. Capital expenditure also declined dramatically by about 3.8%. The only positive was external demand as exports rose by 0.1%. Therefore, the Bank of Japan will likely maintain a dovish sentiment in the coming days.

