Focus on upcoming US inflation data later this week

US yields have climbed higher about 6-10bps in 5y tenor and beyond, mainly on higher inflation expectations. 10y inflation expectations at 2.75% are at record highs. As US real rates continue to remain low, the risk assets are holding up. Low yielding such as JPY and EUR though have sold off on spike in US nominal yields. Euro has broken through the 1.14 mark and USD/JPY is back above 114. Commodity currencies and EM currencies are flat to positive against the Dollar. Crude prices have risen slightly while gold continues to hold gains on low real rates. The focus is on the virtual summit between President Biden and Xi. The Yuan is strengthening gradually and 6.35 is very crucial support on USD/CNH, a break of which could trigger stops. Other risks which need to be monitored are the situation on the border between Belarus and Poland and whether the UK invokes article 16 to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol. On the data front US Oct retail sales are due today.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO