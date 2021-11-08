CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Focus on upcoming US inflation data later this week

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Focus on upcoming US inflation data (PPI on Tues, CPI on Wed) and various Fed speakers. - Brexit issues continue to fester with UK said to threaten Article 16 soon. - China Oct Trade Balance registered a record surplus ($84.5B v $64.0Be); Exports Y/Y: 27.1% v 22.4%e; Imports Y/Y: 20.6%...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

India's WPI inflation at 5-month high of 12.54% in October

US yields have climbed higher about 6-10bps in 5y tenor and beyond, mainly on higher inflation expectations. 10y inflation expectations at 2.75% are at record highs. As US real rates continue to remain low, the risk assets are holding up. Low yielding such as JPY and EUR though have sold off on spike in US nominal yields. Euro has broken through the 1.14 mark and USD/JPY is back above 114. Commodity currencies and EM currencies are flat to positive against the Dollar. Crude prices have risen slightly while gold continues to hold gains on low real rates. The focus is on the virtual summit between President Biden and Xi. The Yuan is strengthening gradually and 6.35 is very crucial support on USD/CNH, a break of which could trigger stops. Other risks which need to be monitored are the situation on the border between Belarus and Poland and whether the UK invokes article 16 to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol. On the data front US Oct retail sales are due today.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Week Ahead: Retail Data, Sector Earnings In Focus; Dollar, Gold Rising In Unison

After consumer spending plunged, retail sales will be monitored to determine inflationary impacts. Stocks and Treasuries sell-off together, gold and dollar rise in tandem. In the US, consumer spending is responsible for a whopping 69% of the $23.2 trillion American economy. Yet recent data showed growth in this metric of only 1.6% for the previous quarter, a fraction of the 12% increase seen during the second quarter. This could prove to be a warning about what's to come for both retail sales data and upcoming earnings reports from the retail sector, which begin this week.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Inflation’s differing impact in the US and Japan

US inflation data drives Treasury yields, dollar higher. Fed funds futures posit three rate hikes in 2022. US-Japanese 10-year bond yield spread widens 4 basis points. The FXStreet Forecast Poll sees short term gains followed by weakness in the USD/JPY. Four sessions of slow USD/JPY descent ended with a bang...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Week ahead: More CPI data incoming, is the inflation storm about to get bigger?

As inflation in the United States hits a three-decade high, there could be further nasty surprises on the way as more countries publish their monthly CPI prints. The focus will also be on the economic recovery, as there is a host of other data coming up, including from the United Kingdom, Japan, China and Canada. Will global bonds join the selloff in US Treasuries if inflation surges elsewhere too, or will the dollar continue to ascend?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#European Union#Fed#Covid#Eu#French#Americas House#Ftse Mib#Smi 0 10
actionforex.com

Forward Guidance: Inflation Data in Focus as Supply Chain Disruptions Drag on

A busier calendar of economic data will be headlined by October inflation numbers. We expect the inflation rate ticked up to 4.5% reflecting higher food, gasoline, and home purchase/ownership costs. Annual CPI growth is still being biased higher by weak year-ago comparables when the economic impact of the pandemic was more severe. Price growth has been broadening versus pre-pandemic (2019) levels as well, and that is expected to continue in October. Retail food prices, particularly for meat, have increased substantially in recent months following an earlier jump in agricultural commodity prices. Prices at the pump rose 5.1% from September to October, building on already elevated levels. Shelter costs, particularly owner’s replacement costs and other owned accommodation costs (realtor/broker fees) have been key drivers of price growth above pre-pandemic trends and that likely continued in October given a reacceleration in home resale prices. Auto related components including new vehicle and car rental and leasing costs are expected to show another increase as supply continues to be curtailed by the continuation of the global semi-conductor shortage.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD pauses on the way to 1.2600, oil moves, US data in focus

USD/CAD remains sidelined after jumping to five-week tops. Bank holidays in US, Canada couldn’t restrict the bulls amid Fed rate hike chatters, softer oil prices. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment, risk catalysts eyed for fresh impulse. USD/CAD seesaws around early October levels near 1.2580-90 during Friday’s Asian session. The Loonie pair...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
actionforex.com

US Inflation Data Spikes To A 30-Year High

US stocks declined slightly on Wednesday as investors reflected on high inflation data. Numbers from the statistics agency showed that the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by 6.2% in October as energy prices rose and supply chain challenges remained. This was the biggest increase since 1991. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy products, rose to 4.6% in October. Therefore, these numbers mean that the Federal Reserve could move to tighten its interest rates policy in the next few months. It also means that Biden’s administration will not get the new social spending it has proposed. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices fell by about 0.15%.
BUSINESS
Financial World

US Dollar rockets to 2021-peak as boiling inflation data muscles up rate-hike bets

On Wednesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average skyrocketed 0.97 per cent to 94.83, hitting the strongest in 2021, as a scorching surge in inflation indicators had ramped up bets that the US Fed might foster a hawkish monetary policy aimed at addressing a latest leg of sweltering inflation-surge which has reportedly been eating up a lion’s share of Americans’ wages despite a cascade of pay-hikes.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Running Into Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data

US inflation is expected to tick higher. Gold fails to break an area of old resistance. The latest US inflation report, released at 13:30 GMT, is expected to show that price pressures are continuing to increase as supply chain issues and rising energy prices keep consumer prices at elevated levels. Core inflation y-o-y is seen rising to 4.3% in October from 4.0% in September while headline inflation is seen hitting a multi-decade high of 5.8% y-o-y compared to a prior month’s reading of 5.4%. As we head towards the release, the US dollar basket (DXY) is tending slightly higher at 94.22, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury is 3 basis points higher at 1.48%.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

USD/JPY forecast: bearish flag forms ahead of US inflation data

The USD/JPY pair declined sharply this month. The decline happened as the divergence between the Fed and BOJ widened. The pair will next react to the latest US inflation data. The USD/JPY price is in a tight range as investors wait for the upcoming American consumer inflation data. The pair declined to a low of 112.83, which is the lowest it has been since October 11. It has dropped by more than 1.57% below the highest level in October.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to fall ahead of US inflation data

London stocks were set to fall at the open on Wednesday as investors eye the latest US inflation reading. The FTSE 100 was called to open 14 points lower at 7,260. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we look ahead to this morning’s European open, the focus remains very much on company earnings, against a backdrop of rising prices, with apprehension rising that the inflation genie still has some way to go in terms of further upward pressure, as we look ahead to this afternoon’s latest US CPI numbers for October.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Focus remains on inflation data to gauge whether the trend is transitory

- Focus remains on inflation data. - China PPI data at 26-year highs and added to stagflation concerns. - Germany Oct CPI YoY confirmed at its highest level since the 1993 unification. - Dealers note faster rise in CPI could add to Treasury yield upside and spur financial markets to...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls

Annual Core CPI in US is expected to remain unchanged at 4% in October. CPI data is unlikely to alter the Fed's inflation outlook. Gold's technical outlook points to additional gains in the near term. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures muted ahead of inflation data, GE surges

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow off 0.07%, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.21%. Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures traded flat on Tuesday in the run-up to the first of a couple of readings on inflation this week, while General Electric surged on its plan to split into three public companies.
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

ASIAN MARKETS END MIXED AHEAD OF US INFLATION DATA

Global investors cheered news of the US House of Representatives passing the infrastructure bill. However, markets remained cautious ahead of the release of inflation data from the US, even as China released positive trade data. Note: Company News is a promotional service of the Directory and the content isn't created...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US inflation data may further accelerate and Fed will allow that

After the US reported better-than-expected nonfarm payroll data last Friday, the country’s CPI data for October will be due this week. With the labour market recovery back on track and likely to meet the Fed’s lowered bar for maximum employment by mid-2022, inflation may further accelerate. CPI will be released...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China inflation data to be released on Wednesday

Asia Market Update: Cautious equity trading seen ahead of inflation data; US PPI due later today, China inflation data to be released on Wed; Press continues to comment on Fed Chair position. General trend. - Equity indices generally reverse gains. - Nikkei opened higher as heavyweight Softbank rose on buyback...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy