CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

1 Dead in Fatal Crash on Route 27 in Union County

By Jon Mendte
newjerseynewsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAHWAY, N.J. - One person was killed in an accident early Monday morning in Rahway. The crash took place at the intersection...

www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

#1 Baby
7d ago

Rahway is notorious for car accident especially Jefferson Ave and W. Lake Ave . Drives beware! May 2018 my husband and I had an accident there and we are lucky to be alive. We were at the intersection looked both ways we saw nothing (we had the stop sign) when we were in the middle of the road a car came and slammed into us and our car was totaled.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
POTUS
The Associated Press

A look at key points in Kyle Rittenhouse closing arguments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial sparred for the last time Monday during closing arguments, with prosecutors painting Rittenhouse as an inexperienced instigator and defense lawyers insisting the Illinois man fired in self-defense. Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rahway, NJ
Accidents
Rahway, NJ
Crime & Safety
Union County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Union County, NJ
Accidents
City
Rahway, NJ
County
Union County, NJ
CBS News

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, the Senate's longest-serving member, to retire

Washington — Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving active member of the Senate, will not seek reelection in 2022, he announced Monday. Leahy, 81, was first elected to the Senate in 1974 and will retire after serving more than 46 years. He is currently the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in the presidential line of succession, and heads the Appropriations Committee, the third panel Leahy has chaired across his career in the upper chamber.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Abc7
The Associated Press

6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Denver area school

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Six teenagers were wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting in a park near a suburban Denver high school, but all were expected to survive, police said. The victims, who range in age from 14 to 18, are all students at Aurora Central High School in Aurora, a diverse city east of Denver, said police chief Vanessa Wilson. She said she needed everyone to be “outraged” by what happened and come forward with any information they might have to help police find those responsible.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy