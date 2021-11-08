CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Square Enix Reveals Plans To Explore NFT and Blockchain Games

By Nica Osorio
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Following the success of its first Ethereum NFTs in Japan, Japanese entertainment conglomerate and video game company Square Enix announced its intentions of releasing more NFT-centered projects, including blockchain-based video games. Big names in the gaming industry like Electronic Arts and Ubisoft have expressed interest in NFT and crypto...

www.ibtimes.com

attackofthefanboy.com

Marvel’s Avengers is a Huge Disappointment for Square Enix

In the recently released Square Enix annual report, The higher-ups are once again voicing their concerns and problems with Marvel’s Avengers and its inability to perform positively from a financial standpoint. Marvel’s Avengers saw its release in 2020 as an action-adventure game with both single-player and multiplayer components. As a...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 game release date, trailer, characters, and story for the Square Enix sequel

Despite its so-so E3 2021 showing and middling previews, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy turned out to be a stellar game that surprised critics and casuals alike. Given its positive critical reception and open-ended finale, the likelihood of a sequel is high, even though one has yet to be announced by Square Enix. Video games — especially successful ones — tend to be iterative, and based on the way Marvel is pushing its gaming initiative (with another Spider-Man game and a Wolverine game, for starters), we wouldn’t be surprised if a sequel to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy were in development right now. But what can we expect from a potential follow-up?
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Marvel’s Avengers: Square Enix Removes Paid XP Boosts After One Month Following Player Backlash

Paid XP boosts will be removed from Marvel’s Avengers today following backlash from the player community, less than a month after they were first introduced. Before the launch of Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics released a blog post in August of 2020 that stated: “content purchasable with real money in Marvel’s Avengers will be aesthetic-only additions.” Then, around the start of last month, paid XP boosts had been quietly introduced to the Avengers marketplace, and, as expected, players were not happy, as first reported by Video Games Chronicle.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

EA calls NFT and blockchain games 'the future of our industry'

EA CEO Andrew Wilson called NFT and "play-to-earn" games the "the future of our industry," but added that "it's still early to figure out how that's going to work," when asked about the topic during the company's earnings call this week. "I think that in the context of the games...
FIFA
purexbox.com

Square Enix Suggests Crystal Dynamics Was A Bad Fit For Marvel’s Avengers

Square Enix has kind of thrown Crystal Dynamics under the bus with a recent statement that suggests the studio was not the right team for Marvel's Avengers. In Square Enix's 2021 annual report, president Yosuke Matsuda spoke about how Marvel's Avengers was not as successful as the company "would have liked".
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Ubisoft drinks the crypto Kool-Aid, announces plans to develop blockchain games

Ubisoft has formally announced its intention to develop "play-to-earn" NFT and blockchain games, the publisher revealed during last week's Q2 earnings call. Executives raised the subject of blockchain games several times in both its earnings report and during the call itself (thanks, IGN). The French publisher is one of the major investors behind crypto gaming firm Animoca Brands' recent $65 million windfall. But Ubisoft has been poking around with blockchain tech through its Strategic Innovation Lab since 2018, and is a founding member of the Blockchain Gaming Alliance.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Square Enix will now remove the controversial gameplay-related MTX from Marvel’s Avengers

Last month, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have added some gameplay-related microtransactions to Marvel’s Avengers. Needless to say that this frustrated a lot of fans. After all, Crystal Dynamics had previously promised that it would never do such a thing in this particular game. And today, almost a month after their inclusion, Square Enix revealed that it will be removing both Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Former Activision, Disney and Lucas Films devs reveal NFT-powered video game

Video game publisher MetalCore Foundation has unveiled a new open-world game that incorporates nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, into the gaming experience, highlighting the continued innovation underway in the GameFi sector. On Tuesday, the foundation unveiled MetalCore, a massively multiplayer combat game that combines traditional gaming with the GameFi features of...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Square Enix earnings drop, FFXIV subs rise, and NFT is here to stay

All things considered, Square Enix is mopping its brow after its latest earning’s call and thanking its lucky stars that it wasn’t worse. The studio had to report to investors that it saw a small drop in net sales over the last six months compared to a year ago, mostly due to the lack of a breakout hits during this period.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Square Enix Doesn’t Seem To Have Anything Nice To Say About Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers certainly wasn’t the game that many fans hoped it would be, and it certainly wasn’t the success Square Enix wanted it to be, which is a subject that they seem to not mince words on at all. In fact, it feels like they don’t have anything nice to say about Marvel’s Avengers, a game which is still alive and kicking.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Star Ocean: The Divine Force Announced by Square Enix

The latest Star Ocean game is coming soon! Square Enix recently announced that Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam in 2022. The game will be the sixth mainline installment in the Star Ocean series. Square Enix stated that Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be a good starting point for newcomers as it tells an entirely original story with brand new characters. Although Square Enix did not give the exact release date, they did reveal the trailer of the game, along with the introduction to some elements and features in the game. The game will feature two protagonists, freedom of movement, and character illustrations by the well-known artist Akiman, who is famous for his illustrations in the Street Fighter series. Square Enix said that these elements will “take exploration and combat to another level.”
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Square Enix's Six-Month Financials Are Down, Thanks To FF7R Decline And Lackluster New Titles

Just a few days after announcing its six-month financials for the period ending on March 31, 2021, Square Enix let loose with another six-month report, this time covering the period from the end of that last report to September 30, 2021. Overall net sales for the half were slightly below the first half of last fiscal year, down from 172.7 billion yen to 168.9 billion yen ($1.52 to $1.49 billion).
VIDEO GAMES
Soompi

HYBE Shares Plans For Weverse And V LIVE Integration, New BTS Game, And NFT Business

HYBE held their corporate briefing, titled the 2021 HYBE Briefing with the Community, on November 4 at 10 a.m. KST. Among various new topics that were announced, there were plans for fan community platform Weverse’s integration with Naver’s V LIVE, the launch of a new game that BTS participated in creating, and the company’s entry into the NFT business.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

EA joins Ubisoft in embracing NFT/blockchain games

A hot potato: EA, which is right up there with Ubisoft as one of the most hated game companies in the world, will doubtlessly endear itself to more of the public with its plans to embrace non-fungible token (NFT) and play-to-earn games, two things it defines as "the future of our industry."
VIDEO GAMES
decrypt.co

'Final Fantasy' Creator Square Enix Is Getting Serious About NFTs, Crypto Games

Video game publisher Square Enix plans to release more NFT-driven projects, including crypto video games. It recently released a series of Ethereum-based NFT trading cards in Japan, which sold out. Traditional video game publishers are starting to embrace NFTs and crypto gaming, with third-party giants like Electronic Arts and Ubisoft...
NFL
TrendHunter.com

Story-Based Blockchain Games

Wolf Entertainment's Wolf Society is a new kind of digital membership that fuses elements of story-based gaming with the blockchain. Members have the ability to purchase limited-edition NFTs hosted on the Curio marketplace that hold the clues to original cold cases created by the company. These clues may take the form of video, audio or text, and these collectibles hold the key to cracking the case. As such, they can be traded with other members in order to gather more clues and get a better sense of the overall story.
VIDEO GAMES

