U.S. Home Buyer Urgency Boosted by Higher Mortgage Rates

Housing prices are still near record highs in the area, but because of first time buying benefits and low interest rates, it may be a good time to start looking. Buying a home for the first time can be scary, and there are a bunch of things experts say people are unaware of that can benefit them. Like different government loans and even state programs that you can apply for-- like the ones through the Nevada Housing Division. For some, you only need a 660 credit score, and can apply for up to 4 percent of a down payment, best of all, a lot of these are forgivable after 3 years! If you're a millennial who doesn't own a home, you may be looking at that housing bubble saying "pop...please pop…" but experts say that is very unlikely due to regulations put in place after the big collapse over a decade ago...

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO