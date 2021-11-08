CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Home Buyer Urgency Boosted by Higher Mortgage Rates

By WPJ Staff
worldpropertyjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational property broker Redfin is reporting that as U.S. home prices continued to spike in October 2021, "fast" home sales became more common at the same time. The national median sale price during the four-week period ending October 31 was up 13% compared to the same period last year and 1.5%...

www.worldpropertyjournal.com

