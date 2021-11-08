AFC West report for Week 10: Raiders lone loser, half-game separates first and last place

It was a great week for AFC West teams. Unless you were the Raiders. They were the only team in the division to lose, knocking them out of first in the division with the Chargers retaking the top spot. Here’s how the division stacks up after Week 9:

Los Angeles Chargers 5-3 (2-0) Las Vegas Raiders 5-3 (1-1)

Kansas City Chiefs 5-4 (0-1) Denver Broncos 5-4 (0-1)

It was a rough loss for the Raiders, who looked out of sorts on offense in New York. The team was still reeling from the shocking news of top wide receiver Henry Ruggs III driving drunk and crashing into another vehicle, killing a young woman. Ruggs was released hours after the news hit and the Raiders took the practice field hours after that.

The emotional week along with suddenly being without Ruggs on the field clearly affected the Raiders. Carr threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball away and the Raiders fell to the Giants 23-16 in the meadowlands.

The Eagles came from behind late to tie it up with the Chargers 24-24. With just over six minutes remaining, the Chargers’ offense went on a long drive, draining the clock down to two seconds and ended it on a Dustin Hopkins field goal from 29 yards out. They improve to 5-3 to move back into first place in the division after falling out of it during the Raiders’ bye week.

The Broncos entered the post-Von Miller era and stunned the Cowboys in Dallas. The final score was 30-16, but it was never actually that close. The Broncos led 27-0 early in the fourth quarter and cruised to the win.

The Chiefs caught a break and edged the Packers who were without Aaron Rodgers who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after popping positive and discovering that he’d been lying about being vaccinated. They held on 13-7 over the Pack. They face the Raiders in Las Vegas next week.

Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings (3-5)

Chiefs at Raiders (SNF)

Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles (3-6)

If the Raiders win and the Chargers lose, the Raiders move back into first place in the division. If the Raiders lose and the Broncos win, the Raiders fall to last place.