Nicaragua’s Ortega leads in vote tally after jailing rivals

By associatedpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A day after questioned elections, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government has set about painting as a historic democratic victory what many...

The Independent

Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua vote

Mexico’s representative at the Organization of American States said her government had expressed “concerns” to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega about his country's deeply questioned elections, but said Mexico won’t support any OAS measure condemning the Nov. 7 vote. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots counted from Sunday's election, Ortega had won more than 75% of the votes. The outcome was never in doubt after his government jailed seven of the leading potential opposition candidates, clearing the field for Ortega to sweep to a fourth consecutive five-year term. U.S. officials have called the vote a...
POLITICS
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump supporters’ logic of political violence should alarm us all

A disturbing question now hangs over the conduct of American politics. “At this point,” said an audience member at a recent pro-Trump event, “we’re living under corporate and medical fascism. This is tyranny. When do we get to use the guns?” As the crowd applauded, the man persisted: “No, and I’m not — that’s not a joke. I’m not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where’s the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”
POTUS
International Business Times

US Journalist Jailed In Myanmar 'Cared A Lot About Truth': Colleague

An American journalist jailed for 11 years by Myanmar's junta is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP, as he faces a second trial for sedition and terrorism. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Argentina govt loses Congress majority, seeks opposition dialogue

Argentina's center-left President Alberto Fernandez called for dialogue with the opposition after Sunday's midterm parliamentary elections, with projections showing his governing coalition has lost control of Congress. "If the numbers are confirmed, effectively we've lost the quorum in the Senate," a government source told AFP. This would be the first time since Argentina's return to democracy in 1983 that Peronism -- a leftist movement based on former president Juan Peron that now covers a broad spectrum of political leanings -- would not have a majority in the Senate.
POLITICS
AFP

Philippines' Duterte to run for Senate in 2022

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday filed to contest the Senate elections next year, seeking a way to remain in politics while facing an international probe into his deadly drug war. Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second six-year term, submitted his candidacy at the Commission on Elections office, minutes before a deadline to join the race. A lawyer submitted the paperwork on behalf of the president, according to documents seen by AFP, quelling speculation he would run for vice president -- the same post his daughter, Sara, is contesting. Duterte, 76, had previously said he would run for the country's second-highest office, before changing his mind and announcing plans last month to retire from politics -- which was met with deep scepticism among analysts.
POLITICS
The Independent

Danny Fenster: US journalist heads home after release from jail in Myanmar

American journalist Danny Fenster said he was healthy and pleased to be heading home after flying to Qatar following his release from prison in Myanmar on Monday.His release followed negotiations between former US diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta.The 37-year-old, who is the managing editor of independent online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was arrested in May and sentenced last week to 11 years in prison for incitement and violations of laws on immigration and unlawful assembly, a ruling that drew international condemnation.Mr Fenster left Myanmar with Bill Richardson, a former US ambassador to the UN, on a flight headed...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US, EU vow new sanctions against Belarus as migrants mass at border

The European Union and the United States vowed Monday to press ahead with fresh sanctions against the regime of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, as migrants massed at the Polish border despite Minsk claiming it was trying to repatriate them. In coordination with the EU, the United States said it was preparing new sanctions that would "continue to hold the Lukashenko regime accountable for its ongoing attacks on democracy and human rights and international norms."
FOREIGN POLICY
abc17news.com

Israeli minister to visit Morocco, boost defense ties

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will visit Morocco later this month and sign an agreement with his counterpart on enhancing security cooperation. Morocco was one of four Arab countries that agreed to normalize ties with Israel last year under the so-called Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. Gantz is expected in Morocco Nov. 24-25. Israel and Morocco had low-level diplomatic relations in the 1990s, but Morocco cut them off after the second Palestinian uprising erupted in 2000. The two countries maintained informal ties, with thousands of Israelis traveling to Morocco each year.
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Iraqi Kurd’s death in Belarus underscores migrants’ despair

BAGHDAD (AP) — Gaylan Delir Ismael, a 25-year-old from Iraq’s Kurdistan region, jumped at the chance to try to get to Europe when he heard that thousands from the Middle East were taking advantage of easily obtained tourist visas from Belarus. A diabetic, he was desperate to get to Germany to get better treatment and resume his university studies. Despite the risk, he began the journey last month with five other relatives, but got stuck in the cold and damp forest on the Belarus-Poland border. After a chaotic confrontation at the border, he got separated from his brother-in-law who was carrying his insulin, Gaylan died in the forest in late October and his body was returned Sunday to Irbil for burial.
WORLD
abc17news.com

EU eyes sanctions in Mali, and against Russian mercenaries

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc is planning to take action against anyone delaying Mali’s political transition. It’s also drawing up a list of sanctions to slap on Russian mercenaries that Mali’s government hired to fight extremists. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said foreign ministers agreed Monday to set up a system for imposing asset freezes and travel bans on Mali officials and organizations. Elections are due in Mali in February but the EU fears they will be delayed. Borrell says the ministers also gave the green light for officials to draw up a list of sanctions to impose on the Kremlin-backed private military company, Wagner Group.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Austria locks down the unvaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19

BERLIN (AP) — Austria has taken what its leader called the “dramatic” step of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven’t recently had COVID-19. It’s perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the virus under control. The move, which took effect at midnight, prohibits people 12 and older who haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going to school — or getting vaccinated. The lockdown is initially being imposed until Nov. 24 in the Alpine country of 8.9 million but the health minister says further restrictions may be considered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Businessman in Venezuela corruption case appears in US court

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman accused of siphoning off millions in state contracts from Venezuela has pleaded not guilty in a high profile case that’s strained relations between Washington and Caracas. Dressed in a beige jumpsuit, Alex Saab was tethered by the legs to five other inmates as he entered the Miami federal courtroom for his arraignment. Saab, 49, is accused of paying bribes to siphon off $350 million from state contracts to build housing for Venezuela’s socialist government. After seven charges were dismissed he now faces a single count of conspiracy to commit money laundering punishable up to 20 years in prison.
MIAMI, FL

