Scotland host Australia in an Autumn Internationals fixture at Murrayfield this afternoon, in what is the first meeting of the countries in almost four years. Gregor Townsends's team secured back-to-back wins over Australia in both Sydney and Edinburgh back in 2017, but the sides have not played each other since. Scotland defeated Tonga at Murrayfield last weekend as the hosts returned to action, while Australia are coming off a victory over Japan two weeks ago. Dave Rennie’s side also finished second in the recent Rugby Championship after beating world champions South Africa and Argentina home and away, but losing out...

RUGBY ・ 8 DAYS AGO