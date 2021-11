A new update is available today, November 9, for Among Us, and it’s one of the biggest updates that the game has ever seen. Among Us exploded onto the scene last year after an incredibly quiet initial release, and it has only grown in popularity since. The game has received an all-new Airship map, received a Nintendo Switch port, and will be making its way to PlayStation and Xbox consoles later this year. Ahead of the PS4 and Xbox launch, however, a new update has been released that adds multiple new roles to the game along with a new progression system. Here’s everything new in the November 9 update for Among Us.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO