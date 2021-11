Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy takes the ragtag team of misfits and reimagines them for an original story. Eidos-Montreal’s latest game does enough to stand out from the ever-increasing crowd of superhero games thanks to a touching narrative and well-realized characters that are brought to life with stellar vocal performances. In review, a few key design decisions hold Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy back from ranking amongst the best superhero games, and the issues become more complex with its cloud version on Nintendo Switch, where inconsistent performance and technical hiccups mar the overall experience. Streaming a game is entirely dependent on internet strength, so your mileage may vary — but Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a game that deserves to be played at its technical best.

