Dollar slips from 15-month highs with Fed, inflation in focus

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar dipped on Monday after hitting 15-month highs on Friday following strong U.S. jobs data while investors digested the report, looked ahead to inflation data and monitored commentary from Federal Reserve officials for rate policy clues. On Wednesday the Fed had stuck to its...

Related
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
Washington Post

Federal Reserve Put Itself Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Evidence that the Federal Reserve needs to tighten monetary policy continues to accumulate. First, inflation rates continue to move higher, and are likely to stay there for longer. The consumer price index has risen by 6.2% over the past 12 months, the fastest pace in 30 years. Moreover, the upward pressures on inflation are broadening and spreading to areas that are less likely to prove transitory, such as apartment and home rental costs. It’s no longer the case of a few outliers sparking inflation.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street muted as high yields weigh on tech; Boeing soars

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes were pulled off session highs on Monday as technology stocks came under pressure from rising Treasury yields, although losses in the Dow Jones were mitigated by Boeing, which surged on a potential Saudi Arabian order. The Nasdaq (.IXIC) fell the most among its...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Dollar surges while Wall Street wavers amid inflation worries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar climbed to a 16-month high Monday while U.S. stocks slipped in midday trading after a strong opening. Lingering concerns about global growth amid signs of rising inflation were a boon to safe havens in cautious trading Monday, with the U.S. dollar hitting a 16-month high against a basket of competing currencies and U.S. Treasury yields also ticking upwards.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar hits 16-month high as investors await fresh data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The safe-haven dollar hit a 16-month high against a basket of major peers on Monday, fueled by global growth and inflation concerns, as investors looked forward to fresh data this week on the state of the U.S. consumer. The dollar was boosted on Wednesday by data that...
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Treasury Yields Start the Week Higher

U.S. Treasury yields climbed higher Monday as investors continued to digest data from the previous session, which showed workers quitting their jobs in record numbers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 4.1 basis point to 1.625% at 4:05 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 5.9 basis points, rising to 2.014%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Gold price rally stalls as China data shows growth stabilizing

Gold steadied as investors mulled what’s next for inflation and monetary policy, while scrutinizing better-than-expected economic data from China. Bullion finished last week at its highest since June as accelerating price pressures rocked bond markets and fueled demand for the traditional haven. Treasuries are steadier on Monday as investors await public appearances by Federal Reserve officials and other central bankers in coming days.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Upbeat China data buoys sentiment in world share markets

LONDON (Reuters) – World stock markets edged back towards recent record highs on Monday as upbeat economic data out of China eased concerns about a slowdown in the world’s No.2 economy, although falling mainland house prices tempered the optimism. Annual growth in retail sales and industrial output both beat forecasts,...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Stocks tread water, safe haven dollar gains on inflation worries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The dollar climbed to a 16-month high on Monday while U.S. stocks dipped slightly as investors searched for a clearer economic picture. Persistent concerns that inflation may be rising more sharply and sticking around longer than originally expected weighed on Wall Street, with pessimism weighing on stocks and oil and pushing safe havens like the U.S. dollar upwards.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Inflation is not worrying investors – Should it?

Inflation, inflation everywhere – CPI in the US the highest in 30 years, in Japan the most in 40 years. Producer price inflation is also soaring across the board – last week’s Chinese PPI shot up to a 26-year high. Friday saw yet more evidence as German wholesale prices also jumped. In October German wholesale selling prices rose by 15.2% year-over-year. This was the highest annual rate of change since March 1974 after the first oil crisis. It also marks a steep acceleration in recent months as in September and in August the annual rates of change had been +13.2% and +12.3%, respectively. University of Michigan one year ahead consumer inflation expectations rose again to 4.9% from 4.8%. Meanwhile, the consumer sentiment figure dropped to a 10-year low – worse even than at the peak of the market panic a year and a half ago. On Friday the US 10 year break-even inflation rate rose to 2.76%, its highest since 2006. Real yields meanwhile sank to record lows.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

On inflation, it’s past time for team ‘transitory’ to stand down

There is a wise apocryphal saying often attributed to John Maynard Keynes: “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do?” After years of advocating more expansionary fiscal and monetary policy, I altered my view this past winter, and I believe the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve need to further adjust their thinking on inflation today.
BUSINESS
mix929.com

Euro crumbles; traders wait on U.S. consumer test

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The euro was huddled at a 16-month low on Tuesday while the dollar was firm as traders awaited U.S. retail sales data, wary a strong reading could stoke inflation and add pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates. Talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his...
BUSINESS
Forbes

With Investors Unfazed By Inflation, What Will Drive Bond Yields Higher?

In examining this issue first consider the current U.S. environment. The economy has fully recouped the steep loss in output when the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, and the Federal Reserve’s latest projections call for GDP growth of 5.9% this year and 3.8% next year. The Fed also expects the unemployment rate, which has fallen from 15% last year to 4.6% in October, to decline further to 3.6%-4% next year. Meanwhile, CPI inflation in October reached a 31-year high of 6.2% and 4.6% ex food and energy, and the Fed has upped its estimate of core inflation this year to 3.7% from 3.0%.
BUSINESS
