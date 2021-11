There are tough times for Rafa Benitez. The Everton manager takes his team to Molineux tonight to play Wolverhampton Wanderers, aiming to rebound from one of the most disappointing defeats of his career.The capitulation to Watford at Goodison nine days ago was a low point for the 61-year-old. Everton were leading with 12 minutes to go and collapsed to lose 5-2. Benitez teams should not fall apart in this manner.The Spaniard was downcast afterwards. He understood that the squad had limitations when he took the job in June but expected more improvement. It has become clear that he cannot solve...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO