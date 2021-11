If you have plans to travel at some point over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, AAA says you can also plan on plenty of company. It projects the number of Americans expecting to travel for the holiday to top 53 million. That is up about 13% from last year, and it comes even though average gas prices in the region remain about $1.25 a gallon higher than last year at this time. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

