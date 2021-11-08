CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Game Preview: Mount Saint Mary’s Mountaineers

By VU Hoops
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonte DiVincenzo, Collin Gillespie, Villanova Wildcats men's basketball, Baylor Bears basketball, Darryl Reynolds, 2016 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, Kris Jenkins. It has...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
eugenedailynews.com

Ronne Shares First Round Lead at Saint Mary’s

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Craig Ronne shot a career-best 7-under par and was tied for the lead after the first round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational, played Monday at the par-71, 7,002-yard Poppy Hills Golf Club. Ronne, a senior from Klamath Falls, Ore., had seven birdies and 11 pars on...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
WDVM 25

“They really wanted me here;” Junior transfer, Jalen Benjamin, gets his shot at Mount St. Mary’s

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball returns most of it’s NEC Championship team from last season, but after losing star guard, Damian Chong Qui, to the transfer portal, the Mountaineers needed a new point guard. Enter Jalen Benjamin, a 5’10 junior transfer from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “Yeah we needed […]
EMMITSBURG, MD
Gonzaga Bulletin

In the final home game of the season, men's soccer falls to Saint Mary's

Gonzaga University’s men’s soccer team lost its final home game against Saint Mary’s College during senior night on Luger field. “Everybody got a good run,” said head coach Aaron Lewis. “All the seniors got an opportunity to play and they worked hard and did what they trained for all week, but we're leaving a little disappointed we didn’t get to leave today.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
thedallasnews.net

National title contender No. 4 Villanova opens with Mount St. Mary's

Villanova will open the season with a stacked roster and a legitimate chance to win its third national championship under coach Jay Wright. The No. 4 Wildcats return four starters from last season's team, which fell in the Sweet 16 to eventual national champion Baylor. Villanova will host Mount St....
COLLEGE SPORTS
bigeastcoastbias.com

Villanova to Host Mount Saint Mary’s in Season Opener

TV: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith & Bill Raftery) MSM: +24.5 (-110) | NOVA: -24.5 (-110) The Villanova Wildcats are set to host the Mount Saint Mary’s Mountaineers this Tuesday to kick off their 102nd season of basketball in the Finneran Pavilion. This will be the first and only meeting between these teams this season, with Villanova reigning victorious in each of the last two meetings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova Basketball#Baylor Bears Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Men S Division#Wildcat#Nec#Texas Southern
newsdakota.com

VCSU Women’s Basketball Wins Against Mount Mary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (VCSUVikings.com) – The Valley City State women’s basketball team had three Vikings score in double figures Sunday as VCSU picked up a 75-64 victory over Mount Marty at the NAIA Basketball Classic. Adriana Torres scored 17 points in Sunday’s win while Hailey Roberts put up 16 points...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WRAL

Ducas lifts Saint Mary’s over Prairie View 87-68

MORAGA, Calif. — Alex Ducas had 22 points as Saint Mary’s beat Prairie View 87-68 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Dan Fotu had 14 points for Saint Mary’s. Kyle Bowen added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jabe Mullins had 10 points. Jawaun Daniels had 15 points for the...
BASKETBALL
csurams.com

CSU Tied For 10th After First Round of Saint Mary's Invitational

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – A tightly-bunched field after 18 holes has Colorado State tied for 10th at the 2021 Saint Mary's Invitational, Oct. 8. The three-day, 54-hole tournament, hosted by Saint Mary's (CA) College, is being played at Poppy Hills Golf Club (Par 71 – 7,002 yards) in Pebble Beach, Calif.
GOLF
pepperdinewaves.com

Ahrens, Shields Lead Pepperdine to Victory Over Saint Mary's

MALIBU, Calif. — A career attacking night and a stellar defensive night for seniors Rachel Ahrens and Madison Shields respectively, propelled the Pepperdine women's volleyball team to a four-set win over Saint Mary's in Firestone Fieldhouse on Thursday. Ahrens amassed a career-best 30 kills on a .411 hitting percentage, while...
MALIBU, CA
GoDucks.com

Ducks Rally to Win Saint Mary’s Invitational on Final Holes

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Oregon rallied over the last six holes to come from behind and beat No. 6 Stanford by two strokes to win the 2021 Saint Mary's Invitational Wednesday at the par-71, 7,002-yard Poppy Hills Golf Club. Oregon finished atop the leaderboard for the first time since 2018...
GOLF
pressboxonline.com

New Women’s Hoops Coaches Face Different Challenges At Loyola, Mount St. Mary’s

Two teams, two new head coaches, two different journeys but one goal — make the 2021-22 season great. The definition of “great” can be relative, though. At defending Northeast Conference champion Mount St. Mary’s, 32-year-old Bethesda, Md., native Antoine White was promoted to his first head job, taking over a team favored to win the league again. Back in Baltimore at Loyola, basketball lifer Danielle O’Banion gets another shot as head coach, inheriting a Greyhound team that has chased its own tail in recent years.
BALTIMORE, MD
golobos.com

Lobos Open Play at Saint Mary’s Invitational

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. –– The New Mexico men’s golf team opened play Monday at the Saint Mary’s Invitational, held at Poppy Hills Golf Club. The Lobos shot even par during the first round and are in ninth place after 18 holes. Stanford holds the first-round lead at 15-under, followed by...
GOLF
golobos.com

Lobos Wrap Up Fall Schedule with Conclusion of Saint Mary’s Invitational

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. –– The New Mexico men’s golf team concluded its final event of the fall schedule Wednesday with the final round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational, held at Poppy Hills Golf Club. The Lobos shot 3-over during the third round to finish in 13th place at 13-over. Oregon...
GOLF
usdtoreros.com

Toreros Lose Tough Battle to Saint Mary's

SAN DIEGO—The Toreros (6-10-1, 1-6-1) fought hard against the Saint Mary's Gaels (10-3-4, 4-2-2) resulting in a loss on Wednesday night at Torero Stadium. San Diego gave it their all with five total shots and two shots at the goal. HOW IT HAPPENED. 9:51 minutes into the first half, Bekah...
SAN DIEGO, CA
mountathletics.com

Mount St. Mary's Welcomes Washington College for Home Opener on Thursday Night

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (0-1) vs. WASHINGTON COLLEGE (1-1) Thursday, November 11, 2021 | 7:00 p.m. Mount St. Mary's welcomes Washington College to Knott Arena for the home opener on Thursday, November 11, at 7:00 p.m. This will be the first men's basketball home game with fans in attendance at Knott Arena since Feb. 29, 2020, against Fairleigh Dickinson in the final game of the 2019-20 regular season. The Mountaineers, the defending Northeast Conference champions, will unveil the 2021 Championship Banner at approximately 6:45 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS

