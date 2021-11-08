Game Preview: Mount Saint Mary’s Mountaineers

Two teams, two new head coaches, two different journeys but one goal — make the 2021-22 season great. The definition of “great” can be relative, though. At defending Northeast Conference champion Mount St. Mary’s, 32-year-old Bethesda, Md., native Antoine White was promoted to his first head job, taking over a team favored to win the league again. Back in Baltimore at Loyola, basketball lifer Danielle O’Banion gets another shot as head coach, inheriting a Greyhound team that has chased its own tail in recent years.

