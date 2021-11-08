Jason Roy ruled out of T20 World Cup, England name Vince as replacement

Follow live reaction from England vs Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup.England maintained their 100 per cent record in the tournament, having seen off the West Indies, Bangladesh and Australia in a dominant start, with a superb 26-run win in Sharjah.Opener Jos Buttler was the star of the show last time out against Australia and went one better this time around with an unbeaten 101, a first international T20 century.Assisted by 40 from skipper Eoin Morgan, England posted 163 from their 20 before two wickets from Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan eventually saw Sri Lanka fall 26 runs short despite a dogged chase.The win leaves England all but into the semi-finals ahead of their final Super 12 match, against South Africa on Saturday.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO